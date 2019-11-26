Romania’s reward for qualifying would be two home games in Bucharest in a four-team group including the Netherlands and Ukraine.

Rădoi led Romania’s Under-21 team to the semifinals of its European Championship in June. That earned Romania a place in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics lineup.

In his playing career, Rădoi was a defender for Steaua Bucharest before moving to Saudi Arabia.

He replaces Cosmin Contra, a teammate at Euro 2008, who left the job last week after a 5-0 loss against Spain.

