Orlando City went a man down after Nani picked up his second yellow card — about seven minutes after his first — in the 35th. Two minutes later, Quioto slipped behind defender Antônio Carlos, ran onto a through ball from Djordje Mihailovic and fired a shot off the far post to give Montreal a 2-0 lead.
Orlando City rallied, with Robin Jansson and Ruan Gregório Teixeira scoring their first MLS goals. Jansson connected in the 40th minute, and Teixeira in the 63rd.
Eighteen-year-old Sunusi Ibrahim capped the scoring in the 80th when he tapped in a corner kick by Mihailovic. Mathieu Choinière opened the scoring in the 18th, putting away a volley off Quito’s arcing entry pass.
Orlando City’s Andrés Perea was given a red card in the 83rd minute for denying an obvious scoring opportunity.
