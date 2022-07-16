The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Romell Quioto scores in Montreal's 1-0 win over Toronto FC

July 16, 2022 at 9:53 p.m. EDT
CF Montreal’s Victor Wanyama takes a shot on goal as Rudy Camacho watches during the first half of the team’s MLS soccer match against Toronto FC on Saturday, July 16, 2022, in Montreal. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)
MONTREAL — Romell Quioto scored on a header in the 69th minute and Montreal beat Toronto FC 1-0 on Saturday night.

Montreal improved to 10-8-2. Toronto has lost five in a row to fall to 5-12-4.

