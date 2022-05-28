Romell Quioto scores twice, Montreal beats Cincinnati 4-3

CF Montreal midfielder Mathieu Choiniere (29) moves toward the ball during first-half MLS soccer match action against FC Cincinnati in Montreal, Saturday, May 28, 2022. (Peter McCabe/The Canadian Press via AP)Placeholder while article actions loadMONTREAL — Romell Quioto scored twice in Montreal’s 4-3 victory over Cincinnati on Saturday night.Mathieu Choinière and Joel Waterman also scored for Montreal (7-5-2).WpGet the full experience.Choose your planArrowRightJunior Moreno scored twice for Cincinnati (6-7-1). Álvaro Barreal also connected.Comment CommentsGiftOutlineGift ArticleLoading...