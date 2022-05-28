The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Romell Quioto scores twice, Montreal beats Cincinnati 4-3

May 28, 2022 at 10:20 p.m. EDT
CF Montreal midfielder Mathieu Choiniere (29) moves toward the ball during first-half MLS soccer match action against FC Cincinnati in Montreal, Saturday, May 28, 2022. (Peter McCabe/The Canadian Press via AP)
MONTREAL — Romell Quioto scored twice in Montreal’s 4-3 victory over Cincinnati on Saturday night.

Mathieu Choinière and Joel Waterman also scored for Montreal (7-5-2).

Junior Moreno scored twice for Cincinnati (6-7-1). Álvaro Barreal also connected.

