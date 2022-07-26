Ronaldo arrives at Man United's training base, set for talks

Ronaldo has yet to start preseason training with United — he missed the team’s tour of Thailand and Australia — and is set to hold talks with recently hired manager Erik ten Hag.

MANCHESTER, England — Cristiano Ronaldo arrived at Manchester United’s training ground with his agent on Tuesday with the Portugal great's future at the English club up in the air.

The 37-year-old Ronaldo reportedly wants to play for another team after only one year back at Old Trafford, with United not in the Champions League this season or in shape to compete with the best teams in England. United finished in sixth place in the league last season, 35 points behind first-place Manchester City.