Ronaldo hit the post and had a goal disallowed for a marginal offside in a one-sided first half that also saw Bruno Fernandes squander a one-on-one chance and miscue a volley wide from point-blank range.
In the second half, Watford defended better but still gave up chances, including when Anthony Elanga was sent through by a flick from Paul Pogba but blazed wide.
Ronaldo had United’s last good chance but met a cross from Fernandes with a weak effort that was saved easily by Ben Foster.
United is two points clear of fifth-place Arsenal, which has now played three games fewer and isn’t in action this weekend. Seventh-place Tottenham is five points behind United, having played two fewer games.
Watford remained in next-to-last place and is three points from safety.
