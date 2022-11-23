Ronaldo gets 2-game ban for any new club after fan clash

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

LONDON — Former Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo was banned for two matches and fined 50,000 pounds ($60,000) for hitting a phone out of a fan’s hand at Everton after a Premier League game last season. Want World Cup news as it happens? Download The Post’s app and turn on alert notifications for Sports and Breaking News. ArrowRight The ban will be transferred when Ronaldo joins a new club in any country. It does not apply to the World Cup.

The 37-year-old Portugal star, who is now a free agent following his release from Man United on Tuesday, had the altercation after a 1-0 defeat at Goodison Park on April 9, for which Ronaldo received a police caution from Merseyside Police.

England’s Football Association charged him with improper conduct and an independent panel has handed down a suspension and fine.

“An independent regulatory commission found that his conduct was both improper and violent during a subsequent hearing, and imposed these sanctions,” the FA said in a statement on Wednesday.

Ronaldo had accepted the FA charge but requested a personal hearing — held online on Nov. 8 — in a bid to try to avoid a suspension. Ronaldo said he had “legitimate concern... for his own physical safety and well-being.”

But the independent panel said it was an “act born of frustration and annoyance rather than fear or concern for his wellbeing.”

