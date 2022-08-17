Ronaldo gets police caution for incident at Everton match

LIVERPOOL, England — Cristiano Ronaldo has received a police caution after footage was posted online of the Manchester United forward appearing to knock a phone out of an Everton fan’s hand at a Premier League match in April.
Merseyside Police launched an investigation after a clip was circulated online of Ronaldo appearing to knock the supporter’s mobile phone on to the ground as he walked toward the tunnel following United’s 1-0 loss.
“We can confirm that a 37-year-old man voluntarily attended and was interviewed under caution in relation to an allegation of assault and criminal damage,” Merseyside Police said in a statement on Wednesday. “The allegation relates to an incident following the Everton v Manchester United football match at Goodison Park on Saturday April 9. The matter has been dealt with by way of conditional caution.”
Under British law, a caution is essentially a warning given out by police for a minor crime if the person admits to the offense. A conditional caution means the person must also fulfil a certain obligation, such as replacing damaged property.
After the incident, Ronaldo issued a social media apology for his “outburst” and invited the supporter to watch a game at Old Trafford “as a sign of fair play and sportsmanship.”
