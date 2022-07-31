Ronaldo is 'happy to be back' playing for Man United

MANCHESTER, England — Cristiano Ronaldo was “happy to be back” playing for Manchester United after he appeared for 45 minutes in the 1-1 draw against Spanish team Rayo Vallecano in a friendly match at Old Trafford on Sunday.
The 37-year-old Portuguese played 45 minutes against the La Liga side — his first United appearance since its 4-0 defeat at Brighton last season — before being withdrawn at halftime in a pre-planned move.
He later posted on social media a picture of him playing in the game with the caption: “Happy to be back.”
United completed its preseason preparations with a draw as Ronaldo’s replacement Amad Diallo’s 48th-minute strike was canceled out by Alvaro Garcia Rivera.
It remains to be seen whether the Portugal international will be involved in United’s Premier League curtain-raiser with Brighton next Sunday.
