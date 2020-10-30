He missed Juventus’ draws with Crotone and Hellas Verona in Serie A as well as a loss to Barcelona in the Champions League. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner had been quarantined at his home in Turin.
Ronaldo could return on Sunday for Juve’s game at Spezia in Serie A, or on Wednesday at Ferencvaros in the Champions League in Budapest.
