The Portuguese star flew to his home island of Madeira to be with his mother, Dolores Aveiro.
Juventus is due to host AC Milan in the second leg of the Italian Cup semifinals on Wednesday.
“I don’t know if Ronaldo will return in time for the match,” Juventus coach Maurizio Sarri said. “It depends on how his personal problem evolves.”
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.