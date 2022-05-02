Ronaldo scores again, Man United beats Brentford 3-0 in EPL

MANCHESTER, England — Cristiano Ronaldo continues to be the shining light in an otherwise disappointing season for Manchester United.
The victory kept alive -- at least mathematically -- sixth-placed United’s chance of finishing in the top four and qualifying for next season’s Champions League.
United, though, has only two games remaining and is five points behind fourth-placed Arsenal and three behind Tottenham, with both rivals still having four to play.
Ronaldo, who has netted in each of his last four games, is third on the league’s list of top scorers behind Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah (22) and Tottenham’s Son Heung-min (19).
