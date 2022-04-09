Ronaldo sorry for 'outburst' after United loss to Everton

MANCHESTER, England — Cristiano Ronaldo apologized Saturday for what he described as an “outburst” after Manchester United’s 1-0 loss to Everton in the Premier League.
Ronaldo said it was “never easy to deal with emotions in difficult moments such as the one we are facing.”
“Nevertheless,” he said, “we always have to be respectful, patient and set the example for all the youngsters who love the beautiful game.”
United is looking into the incident.
___
