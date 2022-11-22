Ronaldo to leave Manchester United 'with immediate effect'

Want World Cup news as it happens? Download The Post’s app and turn on alert notifications for Sports and Breaking News.

The 37-year-old forward conducted an explosive interview on the eve of the World Cup, criticizing manager Erik ten Hag and the club’s owners.

“Cristiano Ronaldo is to leave Manchester United by mutual agreement, with immediate effect,” the club said in a statement. “The club thanks him for his immense contribution across two spells at Old Trafford, scoring 145 goals in 346 appearances, and wishes him and his family well for the future.”