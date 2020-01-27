Rooney spent 13 years at Old Trafford and became United’s all-time top scorer while winning five English Premier League titles, the Champions League in 2008, and the FA Cup in 2016.
Liverpool will play Chelsea in the fifth round should the Premier League leader beat third-tier Shrewsbury in a replay.
Manchester City’s title defense continues with an away match against second-tier Sheffield Wednesday.
The matches take place in early March.
Fifth-round draw:
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Manchester City
Reading or Cardiff vs. Sheffield United
Chelsea vs. Shrewsbury or Liverpool
West Bromwich Albion vs. Newcastle or Oxford
Leicester vs. Coventry or Birmingham
Northampton or Derby vs. Manchester United
Southampton or Tottenham vs. Norwich
Portsmouth vs. Bournemouth or Arsenal
