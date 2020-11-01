Cole Bassett also scored for Colorado. The Rapids (6-6-4) bounced back from consecutive losses to move ahead of the San Jose Earthquakes into seventh in the Western Conference standings.
Shinyashiki, selected No. 5 overall in the 2019 SuperDraft, opened the scoring in the 11th minute. On the attack, Nicolas Benezet rolled a pass to left side where Sam Vines played an arcing one-touch pass to the center of the area and Shinyashiki slipped a header inside the far post. The 23-year-old has scored in back-to-back games for the first time in his career and has a goal in four of the last six matches.
Seattle’s Jordan Morris redirected a cross by Cristian Roldan into the net to make it 1-1 in the 22nd. The Sounders (10-5-5) had their three-game unbeaten streak snapped.
