Michael Barrios capped the scoring when he cut back to evade a defender and then ripped a rising right-footer that made it 3-0 in the 71st minute.
Colorado has scored in 28 consecutive home matches dating back to October 2018, the longest streak in club history and tied for the seventh-longest regular season streak in MLS history.
Dallas (1-3-3) has lost four straight regular season away matches, being outscored 10-1 in those games.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports