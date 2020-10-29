Los Angeles (9-7-4) has won back-to-back games for the second time this season — both in October.
Kenneth Vermeer misplayed the ball as he came off his line and Ariel Lassiter — the 26-year-old son of former MLS star Roy Lassiter — tapped in from point-blank range in the 46th minute to cap the scoring.
Vermeer made a diving stop of a penalty kick by Houston’s Mauro Manotas in the 33rd minute.
Matías Vera was shown a yellow card in the 33rd minute, then another in the 59th, and the Dynamo played a man down the rest of the way.
Houston (4-8-9) is winless, with three losses, in its last five games.
