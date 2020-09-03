LAFC (3-2-3), which was coming off back-to-back losses, improved to 5-0 all-time against the Earthquakes by a combined score of 20-4.
Wright-Phillips scored in the 49th minute, José Cifuentes put away a side-netter in the 64th, and Danny Musovski scored his first MLS goal to make it 5-0 in the 83rd minute.
Danny Hoesen scored for San Jose (2-3-2) in the second minute of stoppage time.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.