Previously, the youngest player to sign with an MLS club was Freddy Adu, who was 153 days older than Kei when he joined D.C. United in 2004.
Kei, an Ivory Coast native who grew up in Brazil before his family relocated to the United States in 2017, became the youngest-ever professional athlete for a U.S. team when he played for the lower-division Real Monarchs last year at 13 years, 8 months and 9 days old.
Kei was also a part of the RSL Academy’s under-15 team that won that level’s MLS Next Cup Championship last summer. He won the tournament’s Golden Boot with five goals in five games.
___
