Chofis, who had his first multi-goal game in MLS, opened the scoring in the 26th, but Rubín knocked in the rebound of shot by Rusnák that was deflected by goalkeeper JT Marcinkowski to make it 1-1 in first-half stoppage time.
Rusnák scored to give Real Salt Lake a 2-1 lead in the 49th minute, and Chofis scored in the 50th and 65th minutes to put the Earthquakes (6-9-9) back in front.
Real Salt Lake ended a five-game road losing streak and won for just the second time in 18 matches away from Rio Tinto Stadium dating to August 2020.
