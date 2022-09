Rubio, Rapids defeat Whitecaps 3-1

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Diego Rubio found the back of the net for the Colorado Rapids in a 3-1 win over the Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday. Rubio’s penalty kick put the Rapids (9-12-9) ahead for good at 2-1 in the 33rd minute. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The Rapids also got one goal each from Jonathan Lewis and Gyasi Zardes.

The Whitecaps’ (9-14-7) goal was scored by Brian White.

The Rapids outshot the Whitecaps 24-15, with five shots on goal to four for the Whitecaps.

William Yarbrough saved three of the four shots he faced for the Rapids. Cody Cropper saved two of the five shots he faced for the Whitecaps.

Both teams next play Wednesday, with the Rapids hosting the San Jose Earthquakes while the Whitecaps host the LA Galaxy.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

