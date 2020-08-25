The Sounders finished 16-10-8 overall during the 2019 season while going 11-2-4 on the road. Seattle scored 64 goals last season while allowing opponents to score 54.
The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Los Angeles: Chicharito (injured), Danilo Acosta (injured).
Seattle: Xavier Arreaga (injured), Danny Leyva (injured).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
