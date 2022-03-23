It was unclear when the bid would be submitted or if the country would specify if it preferred to host in 2028 or 2032.
“We are going to file a bid for hosting of the 2028 and 2032 European Championships,” RFU board member Sergei Anokhin said on broadcaster Match TV.
Russia hosted the 2018 World Cup and the venue for the final — Luzhniki Stadium — was used last week for a rally supporting President Vladimir Putin.
