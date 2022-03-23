LONDON — Russia is launching a bid to host the 2028 European Championship in a challenge to the British Isles entry or against Italy for the 2032 edition, despite its teams being suspended from international competitions over the war in Ukraine.

A meeting of the Russian Football Union executive committee decided on Wednesday to “support the decision to declare interest” in the 2028 and 2032 tournaments, the organization said in a statement ahead of the deadline for expressions of interest to be submitted to UEFA.