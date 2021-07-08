Russia resumes World Cup qualifying at home against Croatia on Sept. 1.
Cherchesov took charge of the team after another group-stage exit under Leonid Slutsky at Euro 2016. He led Russia to the quarterfinals at home in the 2018 World Cup. The team lost to eventual runner-up Croatia on penalties.
A run of disappointing results in the Nations League last year, including a 5-0 loss to Serbia, put Cherchesov under pressure even before Russia finished last in its Euro 2020 group with a win over Finland and losses to Belgium and Denmark.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports