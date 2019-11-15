Federation president Alexander Dyukov says his organization “considers this design a failure and hopes that Adidas will prepare a new variant.”
Russia will use its old uniforms for games against Belgium on Friday and San Marino on Tuesday.
Adidas didn’t immediately respond to Dyukov’s comments but said Thursday it was “confident” of finding a solution.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD