Fernandes was wearing a yellow support device on his head and neck as he was carried off the field.
The Russian team said Fernandes was free to fly with the team to Moscow and will be kept under observation by medical staff ahead of the final group match against Denmark on Monday.
It will come as a relief for Russia, which has been hit by personnel problems before and during the tournament.
Veteran left back Yuri Zhirkov was ruled out of the rest of the tournament on Tuesday after injuring his thigh in the opening 3-0 loss to Belgium on Saturday, defender Fyodor Kudryashov has yet to play after he was injured in a warmup for a pre-tournament friendly, and winger Andrey Mostovoy was replaced in the squad last week after testing positive for the coronavirus.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports