Lapochkin, who was on the FIFA-managed list of international match officials since 2013, was provisionally suspended in March for failing to inform UEFA about an approach to corrupt a game.
That was reported to be Ventspils’ 1-0 loss to Bordeaux in a Europa League qualifying rounds game in July 2018.
UEFA said Ventspils is banned from European club competitions “up to and including the 2027-28 season.”
Two Ventspils officials charged with “fraud, bribery and/or corruption” and violating the integrity of games were also disciplined. Adlan Shishkanov was expelled from soccer for life and Nikolajs Djakins will serve a four-year ban.
