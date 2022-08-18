Ryan Gauld scores twice, Whitecaps beat Rapids 2-1

Colorado Rapids’ Lalas Abubakar, right, and Vancouver Whitecaps’ Ryan Gauld vie for the ball during the second half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)Placeholder while article actions loadVANCOUVER, British Columbia — Ryan Gauld scored twice in the first half and the Vancouver Whitecaps beat the Colorado Rapids 2-1 on Wednesday night.The Whitecaps (9-11-6) have eight games remaining in a bid to make the playoffs.WpGet the full experience.Choose your planArrowRightGyasi Zardes scored for Colorado (8-10-7) in the second half.Comment CommentsGiftOutlineGift ArticleLoading...