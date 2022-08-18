The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Ryan Gauld scores twice, Whitecaps beat Rapids 2-1

August 18, 2022 at 12:25 a.m. EDT
Colorado Rapids’ Lalas Abubakar, right, and Vancouver Whitecaps’ Ryan Gauld vie for the ball during the second half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)
VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Ryan Gauld scored twice in the first half and the Vancouver Whitecaps beat the Colorado Rapids 2-1 on Wednesday night.

The Whitecaps (9-11-6) have eight games remaining in a bid to make the playoffs.

Gyasi Zardes scored for Colorado (8-10-7) in the second half.

