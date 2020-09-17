Substitute Marley Aké hit the crossbar and midfielder Morgan Sanson fluffed a chance as Marseille missed chances early in the second half.
Marseille beat PSG 1-0 in Paris last Sunday in a game that saw five players sent off in injury time as tempers flared.
While PSG has dominated French football lately, Marseille and Saint-Étienne are the country’s two most successful sides historically with 10 league titles each.
Despite battling against relegation last season, clashing with long-serving goalkeeper Stéphane Ruffier and offloading senior players, Saint-Étienne is off to an unexpectedly good start to the new campaign under coach Claude Puel.
It is the only team with a perfect record after three rounds.
