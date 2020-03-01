According to a French official with direct knowledge of the incidents who was not authorized to speak publicly as a matter of practice, the fight involved about 200 fans who were dispersed by police. Nine Saint-Etienne supporters were injured in the scuffle and three of them have been transported to a nearby hospital with head injuries.
Among the most popular clubs in France, Saint-Etienne and Lyon are separated by only 60 kilometers (37 miles) and their rivalry is one of the fiercest in French football.
Saint-Etienne won a record 10 league titles before falling into mediocrity in the 1980s in the aftermath of a financial scandal, while Lyon gradually climbed to the top in the late 1990s and won seven straight titles from 2002-08.
Neither can challenge league leader Paris Saint-Germain’s dominance these days but both have much to play for this season. Lyon needs a run of wins to maintain its slim chances of qualifying for next season’s Champions League by finishing in third place. Saint-Etienne, a proud club with working-class roots, is within only two points of the relegation zone.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.