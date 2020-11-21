Midfielder Franck Honorat, center back Jean-Kevin Duverne, and strikers Irvin Cardona and Steve Mounie scored for the home side, while right back Mahdi Camara replied for the visitors.
Lille needs only a draw at home to struggling Lorient on Sunday to overtake Monaco and reclaim second place. A win would move Lille only two points behind league leader Paris Saint-Germain.
Also on Sunday, Lyon is at Angers and Montpellier faces Strasbourg.
PSG threw away a 2-0 lead and lost 3-2 at Monaco on Friday for its third defeat of the season. PSG’s shaky defense is a concern with a crucial match in the Champions League against Leipzig on Tuesday.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.