When the game finally started, Angers took a 2-0 lead after Ismael Traore netted in the 28th minute and Angelo Fulgini added the second in the 56th. But Whabi Khazri curled in a superb free kick for Saint-Etienne in the 61st and Nade delivered the last-gasp equalizer by heading in from close range following a corner.
That led to Puel screaming out loud in delight on the sidelines — although it remains unclear whether the point will be enough to save his job.
