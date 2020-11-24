Salah was back in training on Monday after a negative test for the virus, with Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp saying the player also has tested negative in UEFA checks.
Liverpool has won all three of its matches in the group and will qualify for the knockout stage if it beats Atalanta at Anfield.
