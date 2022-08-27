Sallói, Pulskamp lead Sporting KC past Earthquakes 1-0

Sallói’s sixth goal of the season helped Sporting KC (8-15-5) beat San Jose (6-12-9) for the 14th time in 16 home matches.

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Dániel Sallói scored 10 minutes into the match and John Pulskamp made it stand up as Sporting Kansas City held off the San Jose Earthquakes for a 1-0 victory on Saturday.

JT Marcinkowski saved seven shots for San Jose, which was trying for back-to-back wins for the first time since last September.