Lokomotiv is fourth in the group and will need to beat Bayern next week to stand any chance of qualifying.
Mergim Berisha scored twice to give Salzburg a 2-0 lead by halftime in the Russian capital, scoring his first off a loose ball when two other shots were blocked, and his second off a pass from Sekou Koita.
Lokomotiv showed signs of a possible late comeback when substitute Anton Miranchuk scored a 79th-minute penalty after his teammate Ze Luis was pushed in the penalty area. However, Salzburg restored its two-goal advantage two minutes later when 18-year-old Karim Adeyemi scored.
