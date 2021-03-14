Australian Kerr completed her treble in the 48th minute before Guro Reiten rounded off the rout for the Women’s Super League leaders.
The game ended on a concerning note for Chelsea after defender Maren Mjelde went down after a challenge from Bristol’s Aimee Palmer with 15 minutes to go. The Norway captain was carried off the pitch on a stretcher, with gas and air administered by paramedics.
