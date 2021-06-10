The Americans were surprisingly scoreless until Mewis broke through with her header. It was her 22nd international goal.
Carli Lloyd appeared to score a short time later on a rebound off a free kick but it was ruled offside.
The United States has faced Portugal nine previous times, winning all of the meetings.
Jamaica won the opening match of the Summer Series, 1-0 over Nigeria earlier Thursday.
The United States plays Jamaica on Sunday, following a match between Nigeria and Portugal. The U.S. team is using the Summer Series to prepare for the Tokyo Olympics.
