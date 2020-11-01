After City was unable to convert its control into goals, Valérie Gauvin nodded Everton level on the hour. A chance to win the game in regulation time wasn’t taken by Mewis when the August recruit fired over with a couple of minutes to go.
Everton goalkeeper Sandy MacIver thwarted City’s pursuit of a winner before Georgia Stanway found a way past her at the near post in the 111th minute.
And with the final touch of the game, Canadian forward Janine Beckie wrapped up the victory with a low finish after being set up by Stanway.
It sealed City’s third Women’s FA Cup triumph in four seasons — a winning streak that began with Lloyd netting in the 2017 victory over Birmingham.
It was a double American triumph under the Wembley arch with Rose Lavelle also picking up the trophy after a successful introduction to English soccer.
Mewis wasn’t the first American to score in a pandemic-delayed FA Cup final at Wembley in 2020. Christian Pulisic also netted for Chelsea’s men but his side ended up losing to Arsenal.
