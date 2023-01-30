Sam Mewis unlikely to play for US at World Cup after surgery

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Midfielder Sam Mewis has undergone a second knee surgery and is unlikely to be available to play for the United States at the Women’s World Cup this summer. Mewis, who also plays for the Kansas City Current in the National Women’s Soccer League, first had surgery on her right knee in August 2021. But she required another surgery last week, she announced Monday on social media.

“This has been a really difficult time for me personally and I’ve been devastated to be away from soccer so long,” she said.

The loss is a blow to the United States because the 30-year-old Mewis is considered one of the best players in the world at her position. Mewis is also expected to miss the upcoming NWSL season with the Current.

“I don’t have a timeline for return to soccer, but I will give my best effort in my recovery as I always have,” Mewis said.

Mewis was originally expected to be sidelined for two months after her first procedure. She was traded to the Current before the 2022 season and made a pair of preseason appearances but she hasn’t played in a regular season game with the team.

The Current bought out Mewis’ previous contract and signed her to a new agreement for 2023.

Mewis was on the U.S. team that won the World Cup in 2019. A regular on the national team since 2016 with 83 appearances, Mewis was voted the 2020 U.S. Soccer Player of the Year.

U.S. coach Vlatko Andonovski hinted Mewis’ injury might be more serious than originally thought while the team was in New Zealand for training camp and a pair of matches earlier this month.

“At this point I don’t want to guess what the time is or if she is going to be back at all,” Andonovski said. “With Sam, it’s a long-term injury and at this point we probably would not go into details for that.”

Mewis last played for the United States at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics in the bronze-medal match against Australia.

The team’s midfield will also likely be without Julie Ertz, who took time out for the birth of her son Madden in August and has not returned to training.

The United States has won the past two World Cups and will vie to lift a third consecutive trophy this summer. Hosted by Australia and New Zealand, the month-long tournament gets underway on July 20.

