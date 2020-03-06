Minnesota United FC went 15-11-8 overall and 10-1-6 on the road in the 2019 season. Minnesota United FC scored 53 goals last season, averaging 1.5 per game.
The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: San Jose: None listed.
Minnesota United FC: Brent Kallman.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.