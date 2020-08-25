The Timbers went 14-13-7 overall and 8-5-4 on the road a season ago. Portland scored 53 goals a season ago, averaging 1.5 per game.
The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: San Jose: Luis Felipe (injured).
Portland: Andres Flores, Yimmi Chara (injured), Dairon Asprilla (injured).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.