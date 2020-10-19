The teams played to a scoreless stalemate on July 10, in the in the MLS is Back Tournament.
San Jose outshot Seattle 11-4, but six of those Earthquakes shots weren’t on target. Keepers James Marcinkowski for San Jose and Stefan Frei for Seattle were each credited with a save.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.