The Union are 5-7-3 in road games. Philadelphia is 0-2-5 when it scores just one goal.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wondolowski has 14 goals and one assist for San Jose. Magnus Eriksson has two goals over the past 10 games for the Earthquakes.

Kacper Przybylko has 14 goals and four assists for Philadelphia. Marco Fabian has three goals over the last 10 games for the Union.

LAST 10 GAMES: San Jose: 3-6-1, averaging 1.4 goals, one assist, 6.1 shots on goal and 7.4 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.7 goals per game.

Philadelphia: 5-4-1, averaging 1.6 goals, 1.4 assists, 4.1 shots on goal and 5.4 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.7 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: San Jose: None listed.

Philadelphia: Matt Freese (injured).

