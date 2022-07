United outshot Orlando 14-3, with four shots on goal to one for Orlando.

Sanchez tied the score at 1-1 for United (6-8-6) in the 71st minute, assisted by Thiago Almada.

ATLANTA — Juan Sanchez scored the equalizer for Atlanta United in a 1-1 tie with Orlando City on Sunday.

Up next for United is a matchup next Sunday against the LA Galaxy on the road, while Orlando plays the Philadelphia Union on Saturday.