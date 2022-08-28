Sanchez scores twice as Marseille wins 3-0 at Nice to go top

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

PARIS — Coach Igor Tudor’s new-look Marseille is looking good as Alexis Sanchez scored twice and his team won 3-0 at southern rival Nice to move provisionally top of the French league on Sunday. Defending champion Paris Saint-Germain has the chance to restore its two-point lead with a home win over Monaco later Sunday.

Nice recruited strongly, bringing in established Premier League players like goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel, midfielder Aaron Ramsey and forward Nicolas Pepe, but is still seeking a win and is in 18th place.

Marseille has made a strong start under Tudor, who is known as a disciplinarian and whose appointment was questioned by fans — especially when he left veteran playmaker Dimitri Payet out of the first three games.

But Tudor is winning the fans over with a high-octane brand of pressing soccer. He also said he’d give the 35-year-old Payet games. This time, he started him playing just behind Sanchez — a much-heralded signing from Italian champion Inter Milan.

The Chile forward grabbed his first goal in the 10th minute and, after former Arsenal fullback Nuno Tavares made it three goals in four games this season, Tavares combined with Payet to help set up Sanchez’s second goal in the 42nd.

PSG will be looking for a fourth straight win later. Its dazzling attack of Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe has netted 17 league goals in three games under new coach Christophe Galtier.

OTHER MATCHES

Marseille was not the only side scoring freely away from home, with Montpellier netting five first-half goals in a 7-0 victory at Brest.

The 19-year-old striker Elye Wahi scored twice and veteran forward Valere Germain added two second-half goals for eighth-place Montpellier.

Promoted Toulouse led early with a goal from midfielder Zakaria Aboukhlal but conceded three second-half goals in a 3-1 loss at midtable Nantes.

Nigeria striker Terem Moffi scored both goals as Lorient beat Clermont 2-1 at home.

Elsewhere, Troyes beat Angers 3-1 in a scrap between lowly sides.

Lyon faced Reims later Sunday.

