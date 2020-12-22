Favre was fired on Dec. 13. His replacement, Edin Terzić, made seven changes from the lineup that lost 2-1 at Union Berlin in the Bundesliga on Friday, giving 22-year-old Steffen Tigges his debut.

Tigges, captain of Dortmund’s under-23 team, was given his chance after Terzić opted to rest 16-year-old Youssoufa Moukoko. Moukoko picked up a minor injury in Berlin, where he became the league’s youngest ever goal-scorer.

But it was an old hand who got Dortmund underway in Braunschweig. Mats Hummels got the visitors off the mark after a free kick from Sancho in the 12th minute.

Tigges missed a great chance late when goalkeeper Jasmin Fejzic got the better of their one-on-one, but Sancho finally sealed the result in second minute of injury time when Marco Reus set him up on a counterattack.

Schalke took out its league frustrations against fourth-tier Ulm, which it beat 3-1 at home after the smaller club — like many others — gave up its right to host due to logistics caused by playing during the coronavirus pandemic.

Interim coach Huub Stevens took charge of Schalke, which plans to have a new coach Jan. 2, as it bids to end a 29-game winless run in the Bundesliga at Hertha Berlin on Saturday.

Also Tuesday, Borussia Mönchengladbach eased past fourth-tier Elversberg 5-0, Darmstadt won at Dynamo Dresden 3-0, and Union Berlin striker Taiwo Awoniyi struck the post with the last kick of the game in a 3-2 defeat at home to second-division Paderborn.

“If you don’t play at the limit for 90 minutes you haven’t a chance,” said Union coach Urs Fischer, who rued his team’s first-half performance.

Loris Karius made his Union debut but the on-loan Liverpool goalkeeper conceded three goals in the opening 36 minutes.

“He showed some good actions, but I have to say the players in front of him let him down,” said Fischer, who has been keeping faith with Andreas Luthe as No. 1 for the league.

Leipzig won at Augsburg 3-0, Cologne overcame Osnabrück 1-0, and Greuther Fürth defeated Hoffenheim 7-6 in a dramatic penalty shootout after their game ended 2-2.

Hoffenheim goalkeeper Oliver Baumann saved a late penalty to send the game to extra time, but defender Kevin Vogt missed a his shootout penalty when he could have won it for the home side.

