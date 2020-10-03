Youness Mokhtar tied the match at 1 two minutes into the second half off an assist from Santos. In the 62nd, Emmanuel Boateng crossed to Gyasi Zardes in front of the goal. But the ball deflected off Zardes’ foot to Santos, who scored from close range.
Michael Barrios scored on a header in the 35th minute for Dallas (5-3-6), which has played consecutive draws. Reto Ziegler scored off a penalty-kick in the 53rd minute.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.