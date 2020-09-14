Orji Okwonkwo and Samuel Piette each added a goal and an assist, and Romell Quioto also scored for Montreal (5-4-1).
Theo Bair scored for the Whitecaps (3-7-0), who also got an own goal from Montreal’s Rudy Camacho.
Vancouver’s Lucas Cavallini was ejected from the match in the 57th minute after receiving his second yellow card. Montreal dropped to 10 players in the 72nd minute when midfielder Emmanuel Maciel was sent off.
