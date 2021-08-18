Nashville (7-2-11) moved a point ahead of New York City FC for second in the Eastern Conference standings with 32. New England leads the conference with 46 points, the most in MLS. Orlando City and Philadelphia are tied with NYCFC with 31.
Antônio Carlos headed home a free kick by Mauricio Pereyra for Orlando City (8-4-7) to make it 1-1 in the 58th minute.
Nashville’s Joe Willis — whose eight shutouts this season are tied for most in MLS — made a leaping one-handed stop in the 47th minute and Orlando City’s Tesho Akindele bounced a header off the crossbar in the 75th.